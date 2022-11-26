It’s hard not to get wooed away by our Bollywood celebs. You’d be lying if you say you didn’t have a crush on any Bollywood stars, we all do. Be it following their movie character or real life, it comes with a lot of butterflies in our stomachs. Our Bollywood celebs too have opened up about their crushes from the industry. We decided to find out what they have to say!

1. Kajol

Watching Kajol and SRK on-screen emerged as the epitome of romance for us. She has given us some beautiful films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others. Recently Kajol appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote her film Salaam Venky. During a game on the show, Karan revealed that Kajol had a major crush on Akshay Kumar.

2. Kareena Kapoor

Bebo is among the most successful and loves actresses in the industry. The Poo from K3G still rules our hearts and we cannot adore her enough. Kareena in one of her old interviews revealed her crush, she reportedly said she has a crush on actor Rahul Roy and watched his film, Aashiqui, eight times.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann has managed to thrive well in the industry and made some kick-ass movies to watch. The actor said he had a huge crush on Preity Zinta when he was in school.

Preity Zinta was my school-time celebrity crush. My friend used to have her poster in his room, even though it was considered uncool to flaunt actors’ posters on your wall. She was also the first celebrity I interviewed live on TV. It was quite surreal.

4. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun, in his initial years of Bollywood, confessed that he had a crush on Kareena and he would do anything to work with her. He finally got a chance to work with Kareena in Ki & Ka.

My first crush was Kareena (Kapoor Khan). When I met her for the first time, I realised that she looks even better without make-up. However, there was no one reason why I had a crush on her. She has just always been a spectacular woman.

5. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti has always admired Saif and reportedly revealed Saif Ali Khan was her first crush. She spoke about Saif in The Kapil Sharma Show and said:

If I didn’t get a chance to meet someone and if I had to kidnap him, it would be Saif Ali Khan. Look, everything is safe. I’ve already told Kareena that I love Saif a lot. She is okay with it. It’s not like I’ll be actually abducting him. I maintain this love from some distance.

6. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha shared that her crush in Bollywood is Hrithik and we couldn’t agree more with her.