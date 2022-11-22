While Bollywood celebs might have a mass fan following in India but people barely recognise them outside that. Be it film festivals or any other international event, there have been many instances when foreign media failed to recognise Bollywood celebs. And some publications also mistake Bollywood celebs for other people.

1. When a reporter didn’t recognise Ranveer Singh at the Formula 1 race.

Recently a video went viral on Twitter where we spotted Ranveer Singh attending the last Formula 1 race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, a journalist from Sky Sports didn’t recongise him and said, “I have momentarily forgotten who you are, so can you tell me please?” Ranveer’s response won everyone’s hearts! Have a look:

2. When a foreign media house didn’t know who Deepika was but soon learned a lesson.

Deepika was once seen with Tennis player Novak Djokovic, but DailyMail.Co.Uk referred to her as a ‘female companion’ and an ‘impeccably dressed friend’. But the poor thing, they couldn’t research the name of this pretty lady and got called out.

3. When Sonam Kapoor was mistaken for Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood celebs are often excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival, donning amazing outfits. When Sonam Kapoor walked the red carpet in 2017 and made headlines for her gorgeous looks and style, a popular American news agency thought she was Deepika.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone arrives for the film The Meyerowitz Stories in competition at the 70th Annual International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 21, 2017.

4. When the foreign paparazzi didn’t recognize Deepika.

We already know Priyanka is now a global star, but Deepika has also been a part of Hollywood films like xXx: Return of Xander Cage. But the paps in this video couldn’t do a basic fact check between the two brown ladies.

5. When Mallika Sherawat was confused with Stephanie Sigman.

In 2011, Mallika was confused with Mexican actress Stephanie Sigman at the Cannes film festival. Here’s what the publication wrote:

6. When Priyanka was confused for Yukta Mookhey.

Back in 2015, Priyanka was referred to as Miss World, Yukta Mookhey in a promo video. The publishing house soon corrected the mistake.

Our sincerest apologies @priyankachopra . Here is the corrected story: http://t.co/9IYV8kXfbn — Nightline (@Nightline) September 29, 2015

