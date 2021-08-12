I heard somewhere a long time ago, "Movies don't have to be real, they have to be believable". Bollywood took this way too far. It sold us some really impossible concepts, and the viewers, looking for distractions, bought them. Here we take a look at a few of these brazen lies.

1. That there is a helipad near Chandni Chowk.

If you have set foot anywhere in the 50 kilometers of Chandni Chowk, you know that is not possible.

🤣i was also perplexed by Raichands in K3G...what exactly was their business which allowed them to live in a castle and take a helicopter for office commute. pic.twitter.com/YDmiZHKDEf — utkarsh (@utkarsh_i_am) April 8, 2021

2. That you can storm into someone's wedding and propose to the bride without facing any consequences.

Granted I love the proposal scene in Dil Chahta Hai, but it doesn't make a whole lot of sense, right? Imagine this happening at an Indian wedding, people will leave their shahi paneer to dissociate from this scenario.

3. An engineer with absolutely no medical training can pull off something as complicated as childbirth by just taking instructions over a damn video call.

And he does this with a jugaadu vacuum cleaner.

4. That the students dress like this at an Indian school.

5. And break into dance performances? In the middle of the cafeteria?

As far as I am concerned, my teacher once turned down my proposal to dance on yaad piya ki aane lagi because it was too "inappropriate", so.

6. That women's sleepovers look like this.

To those who are still delusional about this, no, we are not doing piya piya during our sleepovers. We are eating junk, we are discussing how disappointed we are in men, and we are passing out at 11:55 PM (or at least we want to).

7. An advertisement copyrighter can earn enough to go on a road trip across Spain.

I am talking about Imran (played by Farhan Akhtar) in ZNMD.







I took this one very personally.

8. That you can qualify SSB, train for a bit, come back because you are bored and lost, go back, and are sent to Kargil.

From where you return as a hero. *Does not happen*.

Lakshya, a touching movie but a bit unrealistic.

9. That a teacher goes against all rules to organise a secret prom where he also dances with the students and encourages them to flirt.

10. That a mother can sit with her daughter, listen to her love poetry, and enjoy a great dance sesh on a song about the daughter's imaginary lover.

Look, I want this to be true. It'd be great if this were true but...as pointed by many people before, IT IS NOT.

And lastly, the lie an entire generation of people bought with ease - pyaar dosti hai. Said by the guy who goes to his daughter's camp and STAYS there because his ex-best friend now looks 'hot' according to him. Right.