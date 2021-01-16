Whether it's the lyrics, storylines or costumes, the Hindi film industry seems to be a huge fan of copying or lets just say "getting inspired" from foreign films and shows.

So much so, that they have even copied movie posters without considering the need of modifying it a bit, for it to seem less obvious.

1. Ra.One (2011)



Ra.One's movie poster is a blatant copy of Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins.

2. Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Anjaana Anjaani's poster is a ditto copy of Hollywood film An Education.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

While Zoya Akhtar's film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara inspired many of us to go on memorable trips with our friends, the poster of the film itself seems to be inspired from a Hollywood film titled Lords Of Dog Town that released in 2005.

4. Hulchul (2004)

Can you spot the difference between Hulchul and My Big Fat Greek Wedding's poster? Yup, there is none.

5. Agent Vinod (2012)

Agent Vinod's movie poster is copied from Johnny English Reborn. What originality!!

6. Rowdy Rathore (2012)

We all know that Rowdy Rathore is an official remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu but, even the poster isn't original. It's copied from The Replacement Killers.

7. Xpose (2014)

Not just the script, even Xpose's movie poster is copied from The Great Gatsby that released in 2013. No creativity whatsoever. *Facepalm*

8. PK (2014)

Directed by Rajukumar Hirani, PK's movie poster is copied from a music album titled Quim Barreiros that released in 1973. This one surprised you a little? Me too.

9. Aitraaz (2004)

Aitraaz was an amazing film without a doubt but, its poster is copied from The Graduate that released way back in 1967.

10. Phoonk 2 (2010)

If you think Bollywood only copies from Hollywood you're wrong. The poster of Phoonk 2 is copied from a Korean movie titled The Chaser.

11. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Baahubali: The Beginning was an epic movie but, did you know the movie's poster was copied from Simon Birch? Nor did I.

12. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010)

The poster of Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? was copied from Hollywood film titled License to Wed that released in 2007. Why am I not surprised?!

13. Bhoot (2003)

The poster of Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn starrer Bhoot is copied from Hollywood thriller Final Destination 2.

14. Hisss (2010)

Hisss' poster is copied from King Arthur that released in 2004. It's like Deja vu, right?

15. Murder 3 (2013)

Murder 3's movie poster is copied from Megan Fox starrer Jennifer's Body. So much for being original.

16. Ghajini (2008)

While Ghajini was a blockbuster hit, the poster of the movie looked so much like the poster of The Incredible Hulk.

17. Zero (2018)

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero was disappointing. But, what's even more disappointing is the fact that the movie's poster was inspired or rather copied from a French movie titled Un Homme À La Hauteur.

18. Gulaal (2009)

Gulaal's movie poster is copied from an American drama series titled The Shield – Season 5 that released in 2006.

19. Bhoomi (2017)

The poster of Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi is copied from Liam Neeson's Grey.

20. Ek Villian

We can't help but notice that Ek Villian's movie poster is copied from the 2006 Hollywood dance drama Step Up.

21. Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)

The movie poster of Akele Hum Akele Tum was copied from Tom Hanks and Megan Ryan starrer Sleepless in Seattle. *SMH*

22. Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005)

The poster of Aashiq Banaya Aapne was 'inspired' from a South Korean film titled 3-Iron.

Can we please have some original content?!