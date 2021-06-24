With all the fan following that celebrities have, people actually look up to them. So there's no chance of going wrong or contradicting one's own self.

But there have been times when celebs made certain statements that went so much against their previous statements.

1. During a Veere Di Wedding press conference, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she believes in equality, but she isn't a feminist.

I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am.

But a few days later, she said in an interview that she doesn't need to scream out loud about women's rights to prove that she is a feminist.

2. Sonam Kapoor once raised concern about the rising levels of air pollution in Mumbai around the time of Diwali.

Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It’s so scary https://t.co/PpxehtuUYX — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) November 1, 2017

But she shared a pic of celebrating the New Year amid firecrackers in New York, later in the same year.

Her hypocrisy made her a victim of trolls.

Take care of your Bronchitis that troubles you only at the time of Diwali. Enjoy Bronchitis free London's New Year crackers smoke. pic.twitter.com/DZU3cJKNVa — Maanoj Salkkar (@maanojsalkkar) January 1, 2018

I don't want Indians to celebrate Diwali & i will say i am unable to breathe because of Diwali.. but I will travel to foreign cities to see their firecrackers & my brrathing is subjected to festivals; if its not hindus festivals, i am fit. Otherwise i will complain. — Avinash Choubey (@avinashchoubey) January 1, 2018

3. During the promotion of his film Bombay Velvet, Ranbir Kapooor refrained from talking about his relationship with Katrina Kaif at the time.

He even walked out of a promotional event for his film Roy on being quizzed about his then girlfriend.

But his hypocrisy was exposed when he didn't mind discussing his co-star Anushka Sharma's relationship with Virat Kohli on Star Sports while launching the first trailer of Bombay Velvet during the India vs Bangladesh match.

4. Aamir Khan criticised the AIB roast of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh with Karan Johar as the roastmaster and said that he was deeply disturbed by it.

He said:

My opinion is that it was a violent show. Karan and Arjun are my friends and I scolded them and told them that I was not impressed with it. If you think 25 abuses can impress me, then you're wrong. I'm not 14 anymore; abusive language doesn't excite me. If you can make me laugh without hurting anyone, that I'll appreciate. I don't think jokes about the colour of skin or one's sexuality are funny at all.

But he himself produced films like Delhi Belly that had a lot of abusive and adult content and even defended himself.

When he was questioned on a show Aap Ki Adalat, he defended the movie by saying:

The youth of the nation today talk in that manner. If you cannot stand such language, please don’t watch the film. All good.

5. During the protests that followed the brutal murder of George Floyd, Priyanka Chopra expressed her support for Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram.

But she herself endorsed fairness creams in India for the longest time.

6. During the 2017 India Today Conclave, Kangana spoke about how it doesn't matter if you are an insider or outsider in the film industry as long as your audience accepts you.

The truth is that (insider or outsider) really doesn't matter. It's hard to get your first break but once it releases, it's upto the audiences. So many of them have been rejected no matter where you come from. You come from mountains like me or from California, it doesn't matter. It's people who decide in the end and nothing else really matters. Everyone has a struggle to go through.

But now the actor misses no opportunity to slam star kids for their privilege and is quite vocal about the film industry only promoting star kids and making it difficult for outsiders to survive.

7. While promoting One Plus 3T, Sania Mirza once tweeted that she had been using the phone for a few months and totally loved it.

But netizens soon found out that she had tweeted from her iPhone.

One day they are saying something, the other day that say the exact opposite.