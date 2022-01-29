Celebrities are public figures which mean not a lot of their life is shielded from the public eye. But that doesn't mean that we are entitled to them or they are beholden to us. Some fans over the years have thought otherwise and have been rightfully called out for it.

1. Actress Ileana D'Cruz, while promoting her film Baadshaho had to go on Twitter after a fan had misbehaved with her.

In a series of tweets, the actress said that while she was aware of the trouble that comes with being a public figure that didn't give anyone the right to misbehave with her.

I'm a public figure. I understand that I don't have the luxury of a private and an anonymous life... But that doesn't give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don't confuse 'fan antics' with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day.

2. Actress Vidya Balan, in an interview revealed how a fan at Kolkata airport tried to put his arm around her waist and got told off for it.

I told him don't, but he put it again. My manager saw it and said please don't and when I turned to pose for cameras he put his hand around my waist again the third time. I said listen don't, what do you think you are doing? This is wrong. Then he said sorry can I have a selfie, I said no you can't, behave yourself.

3. In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she had once slapped a fan on set for misbehaving with her.

I slap a lot. I think once a fan misbehaved with me, I don’t know if he was a fan but, I came out of my trailer when I was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani. He just came and held my arms. I am very good with taking pictures and everything, but I don’t like physically being touched. So he just held my hand and started asking for pictures. I got really scared so I grabbed his collar and slapped him. Then I got so scared, I ran away.

4. Sushmita Sen once held a teenager by his neck for behaving inappropriately with her.

A fifteen-year-old boy misbehaved with me as he thought I wouldn’t realise because of the crowd around. But, he was wrong. I grabbed his hand from my behind and I was shocked to see he was so young. I held him by his neck and took him for a walk. I told him if I make a hue and cry, his life would be over. He denied having misbehaved at first, but I sternly told him to acknowledge. He realised his mistake, said sorry, and promised me that it will never happen again. I didn’t take any action against him because I understood that the 15-year-old was not taught that such things are an offence and not entertainment.

5. Salman Khan once slapped a fan who got too excited on seeing the actor and tried to hug and kiss him.

During a promotional event for Bodyguard, a fan, in his mid-20s tried getting too close to the actor. Salman, however, was in no mood to entertain the behaviour and had reportedly slapped the man.

6. John Abraham once had to slap a fan after she bit him.

Yup, the woman who was a fan of the actor got too excited on seeing him and proceeded to grab his arm and bite it. In the end, John had to slap her to get her to stop.

7. During a concert, singer Mika Singh spotted a man in the crowd allegedly trying to harass women, so he called him up on stage and slapped him.

This was in the summer of 2015 in the national capital. The singer spotted the man in the crowd and called him up to slap him. The man, who was a doctor, however, denied Mika's allegations against him.

8. Shah Rukh Khan was in Amsterdam when a fan forcibly tried to take a selfie with him.

The fan got too close for comfort and Khan was left with no choice but to push him away.

9. Singer Atif Aslam once stopped a concert to stop some rowdy fans from harassing women.

Aslam spotted the men and asked them if they had never seen a woman before. He then asked his team to help the woman out of that crowded space.

People really need to understand boundaries.