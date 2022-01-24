Having a child is an exceptional responsibility and it can be the most rewarding part of your life. But not everyone needs to give birth to become a parent. Some adopt, some go for surrogacy, either way breaking stereotypes and spreading love at the same time.

1. Hugh Jackman

The Australian actor adopted their son Oscar Maximillian from a family in Iowa in 2000. Then in 2005, Jackman and wife, actress Deborra-Lee Furness adopted their second child, Ava Eliot, from a Mexican and German couple living in America.

2. Sandra Bullock

Bullock adopted two kids, Louis and Laila. As a matter of fact, Bullock has reveale that it was her son, Loius that convinced her to adopt a second child.

3. Cate Blanchett

The Australian legend adopted daughter Edith in 2015 while having three biological kids. Blanchett has since revealed that her husband Andrew Upton and she had been wanting to adopt ever since the birth of their first child.

4. Emma Thompson

Adoption is always tricky, even when the children are little. But adopting a teenager takes something special. Fortunately, it's Emma Thompson and she is special. In 2003, Thompson and her husband, David Wise adopted Tindyebwa Agaba.

Thompson revealed having met Tindyebwa when he was 16 years old, during a Refugee Council. She then invited him to spend Christmas with them. They got very close as a family and the couple just decided to adopt him.

5. Preity Zinta

In November 2021, Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcome twins Gia and Jai through surrogacy. The Koi Mil Gaya actress took to Instagram to share the news while thanking doctors, nurses and their surrogates.

6. Sunny Leone

The Bollywood actress, along with her husband Daniel Webber adopted their first child Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017. A year later in 2018, the couple welcomed their twins Asher and Noah via surrogacy.

7. Shah Rukh Khan

The King of Bollywood and his wife, Gauri Khan surprised the world with news of having a child via surrogacy. The media obsession around Khan's life meant that the news was met with a response befitting his stardom, and not all of it was always welcoming.

8. Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe has always been a step ahead of the rest of her generation. In the year 2000, she welcomed daughter Renee in 2000 and ten years later in 2010, the actress adopted daughter Alisah.

9. Priyanka Chopra

Just a few days ago, the actress announced that her husband Nick Jonas and she had welcomed a child into their lives through surrogacy. Announcing the news via Instagram, the actress said:

We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.

10. Katherine Heigl

Heigl always knew she wanted to adopt a child growing up as her sister, Meg was adopted by her parents from South Korea. So, Katherine and her husband Josh Kelley have 2 adopted daughters: Naleigh from South Korea and Adalaide from the U.S.

11. Ty Burell

Everyone's favourite TV dad, Phil Dunphy AKA Ty Burell is an awesome dad in real life as well. The Modern Family star is a dad to two adopted girls. Speaking about the difficult process of adoption, Burell had once said:

In terms of the amount of ups and downs involved, we found them similar to those which our friends experienced biologically. There are extensive background searches and interviews, but really it’s about the birth mother. You hope you suit what she wants, as people.

