Celebrities lead different lives from us. That said, they too, are people and like us, get into fights with friends and colleagues. Given below as some such examples, where celebrities have openly called out other celebrities. Whether it was just a petty fight or someone needed their behaviour checked, these 'diss tracks' surely are fun!

1. Seth Rogen was calling out celebrities for their behaviour long before he was dragging US senators through the mud.

All jokes aside, Justin Bieber is a piece of shit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 23, 2014

The Canadian actor met Justin a long time ago and said the following about him:

He's a good example of someone you meet, who you think you're going to hate him, and then you get to hate him as much as you thought. You meet him, and he meets up to every one of your [bad] expectations of how you hope he will be.

2. Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar on his own talk show and called him out on leading the nepotism brigade.

Back in the day when everyone used to think Kangana was cool, she called out Johar on his chat show about giving opportunities to star kids and keeping the industry in the family. She called him the flagbearer of nepotism and referred to him as the movie mafia.

3. Megan Fox called Transformers director Michael Bay, 'Hitler on sets'.

Fox has been vocal about her time on the hit movie franchise and has been fairly critical of director Michael Bay. She had said that Bay wanted to be like Napoleon and wanted to create a 'mad-man image on set'.

4. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen spoke about her ex Leonardo DiCaprio and revealed why she left him.

Bundchen practically called DiCaprio emotionally unavailable. She said:

When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t even feel like I could share [them] with anyone.I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.

5. Sir Elton John dissing Madonna for lip-syncing at live events is as good as dissing gets.

In an interview, the legendary musician tore into Madonna for lip-syncing during live performances where people pay a lot of money to watch you sing.

Since when has lip-syncing been live? Sorry about that, but I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay like 75 quid to see them should be shot. Thank you very much.

6. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor tore into actor Ranbir Kapoor during an appearance on Koffee With Karan.

Padukone, who had dated Kapoor for a couple of years before the latter reportedly cheated on her, said that she would like to gift him a pack of condoms and if she ever woke up as Ranbir Kapoor, she would straight up go back to sleep. Sonam, meanwhile said that while she had known Ranbir for a long time, she doesn't consider him a good boyfriend and complimented Padukone for holding on to him for as long as she did.

7. James Bond actor Daniel Craig once took a serious shot at how famous and rich the Kardashians were.

Speaking to reporters, the actor said that he thought that the Kardashians behaved like morons on TV and people paid them millions for it.

Look at the Kardashians, they’re worth millions. Millions! I don’t think they were that badly off to begin with, but now look at them. You see that and you think, ‘What, you mean all I have to do is behave like a fucking idiot on television and then you’ll pay me millions?’

8. After suffering from physical and mental violence at the hands of Salman Khan back in the day, Aishwarya Rai opened up to the public about the actor's abusive behaviour.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai had one of the most talked about relationships in Bollywood. Khan was infamous for his abusive behaviour in those days and had even behaved so erratically on of the film sets that Aishwarya was in that the actress had to be let go from the film.

After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened...

She added:

I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour in its worst phases and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), infidelity and indignity. That is why like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him.

9. Emraan Hashmi was on Koffee With Karan, answering rapid-fire questions when he absolutely roasted the crap out of Mallika Sherawat.

Hashmi was busy answering every question with the same vigour and honesty when he was asked about what he would find in Mallika Sherawat's bedroom. The actor, without even blinking, said:

An idiot's handbook to succeeding in Hollywood.

10. When Salman Khan was asked about Hrithik and Aishwarya's film Guzaarish, his response was less than kind.

The actor straight up said that the film was so bad, not even dogs went to watch it.

11. Ricky Gervais has been in the habit of roasting people during award ceremonies. So when, he was asked to announce Mel Gibson, the comedian made a sharp joke about some anti-semitic comments Gibson had made while he was drunk.

And this wasn't the only time that Gervais has gone after Gibson for his anti-semitic comments. He kept the act running during the next time he hosted the Golden Globes.

12. Aamir Khan has acted in some of the best movies of our time. So, when he called out Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee's performance in Black, everyone took notice.

The actor trashed the film and called out the performances for being over the top. He also said that the film was very insensitive and manipulative.

13. Following his break up with Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor responded to a question about his ex in a very passive-aggressive manner.

The actor said that he would like to work with her. And if his director asked him to work with a cow or buffalo, he would be prepared to do that too.

I would like to work with her again. I feel that as an actor if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I'll do it because that's my job.

14. When Priyanka Chopra won the IIFA award for Best Actress for her role in Fashion, Jodha Akbar director Ashutosh Gowariker threw some serious shade at her.

Praising Aishwarya Rai's performance in his film, the director said:

Priyanka I love you, but I don't know how you got the award for Best Actress when Aishwarya was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar.

15. Chelsea Handler is a straight shooter. If it's in her head, it's out of her mouth. Which is something Piers Morgan found out on Live TV!

Handler called Morgan a terrible interviewer after he checked his phone when the show went off-air.

I want viewers to know — I mean, they must know because they’re probably following you on Twitter. I mean, you can’t even pay attention for 60 seconds. You’re a terrible interviewer.

When Morgan retaliated by saying that she couldn't keep his attention, Handler practically schooled him on interviews 101 and said that it was his job to be interested in the guest, no matter what they did.

While some of these have just been petty fights, a few of them definitely needed the calling out in public!