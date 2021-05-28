Talking about sex may be a taboo topic but plenty of celebs have gotten candid about their sexual experiences. And somewhere they have tried to make sex talks a bit more normal.

Here are a few popular examples when celebs got honest about their sex lives.

1. When Priyanka Chopra accepted she's had phone sex, made out with lights on and took a shower with her partner.

Karan asked Priyanka a series of questions as they played the Koffee shots. She gave assertive answers to taking a shower with her partner, making out with the lights on, and kissing an ex after she broke up and gulped the coffee shots.

When asked if she's ever had phone sex Priyanka gulped another shot and said:

My mother better not watch this show.

2. When Ranveer Singh opened up about losing his virginity at 12 to an older woman.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle in 2014, Ranveer had said:

I think I was around 12 when I did it. I was way ahead-so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn’t heard of it and I became the expert because I had started very early. I got into a lot of trouble but yes I had that keeda or maybe I was the keeda.

3. When Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott said that parenthood hasn't impacted their sex life.

During an interview for the latest issue of the Playboy magazine, Scott said:

A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.

To which Kylie replied:

Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumour to be wrong.

4. When John Krasinski said that his and Emily Blunt's sex life changed for the better after he got more physically toned.

Answering the question if sex is any different now that he's more fit, he said:

Absolutely. And again, totally selfishly, it is so much better for me being jacked because you feel so much more confident and you see yourself as this much more sexual person, which is really fun.

5. When Arjun Kapoor said that being single doesn't mean that he is not having sex.

In an episode of KwK, Karan Johar asked Arjun what he was doing about sex, now that he was single. To this he replied:

Having it.

In another interview with the Filmfare magazine, Arjun was asked what is the ugly truth about men. He responded by saying:

That they rate sex over love. Sex is more important than love for men.

6. When Malaika Arora revealed her bedroom secrets and which sex position she likes the most.

Answering a question about her favourite sex position on Neha Dhupia's show, she said:

I like to be on the top.

She also said that she likes boys with beards.

7. When Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he lost his virginity at 15.

In an old interview with a magazine, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he lost his virginity at 15 when he was in high school. On the set of Koffee With Karan, he once talked about casual sex and said:

If there is no love during sex then its like masturbation. In fact, it is worse than masturbation.

8. When Julianne Hough confessed that phone sex isn't her thing.

In conversation with Cosmopolitan, she said:

I'm really bad at it … I'll get halfway through and start laughing. It's an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face.

9. When Kim Kardashian revealed how many times she had sex with Kayne West when trying to conceive.

On KUWTK, she said:

I’ve been having sex 500 times a day. I was like, ‘I’m ovulating today!’ So I made him come to my photo shoot. You know what, I don’t feel bad about that for one second. You gotta get it in where you can get it in.

11. When Cameron Diaz talked about her love for rough sex.

Talking to the Playboy magazine, she said:

I’m primal on an animalistic level, kind of like, ‘Bonk me over the head, throw me over your shoulder. You man, me woman.’ Not everybody has the right kind of primal thing for me...I love physical contact. I have to be touching my lover, like, always. It’s not optional.

11. When Angelina Jolie talked about having sex during pregnancy.

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, she said:

It’s great for the sex life...It just makes you a lot more creative. So you have fun, and as a woman you’re just so round and full.

12. When Vidya Balan talked about women being naughtier and hotter after 40.

In an interview to the Filmfare on her 40th birthday, she said:

Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun.

13. When Mira Kapoor spilled hers and Shahid's bedroom secrets.

When the couple graced Neha Dhupia's chat show, Neha asked Mira their favourite position in bed. She said:

I think he is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do.

When they appeared on Koffee with Karan, Mira once again said that they don't have bad sex.

14. When Rihanna revealed how she likes to be submissive during sex.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she said:

I like to take charge, but I love to be submissive. Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit. That’s sexy to me. I work a lot, and I have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to being intimate, I like to feel like I’m somebody’s girl.

On another occasion, she also said that she is turned on by guys who are cultured and can speak different languages.

15. When Kareena Kapoor Khan got candid about flirting after marriage on Koffee with Karan.

During a discussion about flirting after marriage, Kareena, casually added:

Well, I had a lovely morning so that should say...

16. When Alia Bhatt revealed her favourite sex position.

In an interview with Vogue India, Alia was asked about her favourite position in bed. She replied:

The classic missionary.

When it comes to sex, these celebs did not fear getting real and dropped the truth bombs.