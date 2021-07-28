It just takes one picture of celebs looking a little 'chubby' for people to assume that they are pregnant. And then these fake rumours spread like a wildfire. This has happened in the past and even now.

Here's looking at the instances that caught everyone's attention.

1. There were rumours that Sonam Kapoor was pregnant when she returned from London after she was spotted in loose outfits.

The actor put an end to these rumours by posting a pic of herself enjoying ginger tea and using a hot water bottle on the first day of her period.

2. People assumed that Paris Hilton was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after the duo was spotted post-dinner.

Clarifying about the rumours on a podcast, she said:

I am not pregnant. Not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. I'm assuming it was the Paris Hilton push-up bra from my new lingerie line. I was wearing it to dinner with my fiancé... and I guess some people got some shots.

3. Justin Bieber posted a pic with his wife with the caption, "Mom and dad" and it was enough to spark pregnancy rumours.

Responding to the post, his wife made a clarification in the comments saying:

I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.

4. A tabloid made a false claim of Natalie Portman being pregnant based on her look and a paparazzi shot.

She put these rumours to an end by calling out the tabloid in one of her Instagram stories.

5. A prank video that involved raw mangoes, shared by Deepika Padukone, gave rise to speculations about her being pregnant.

Earlier too, she was asked by a journalist if she was pregnant during the promotions for her movie Chhapaak. Responding to which, she said:

Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months.

6. There were rumours about Shilpa Shetty's pregnancy soon after she was spotted coming out of a diagnostic lab, with medical reports in her hand.

She clarified with this tweet.

#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan 😅I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside.Something we all must do.What's all the fuss about !! And NO not pregnant🙄 #healthcheck #preventionisbetterthancure — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 16, 2018

7. When Samantha Akkineni held an AMA session on her Instagram Stories, fans asked her if she was pregnant.

Responding to the question, she said:

I’m pregnant since 2017 I think, this baby really doesn’t want to come out I think.

8. On several occasions people assumed that Jennifer Aniston was pregnant although the actor doesn't has a child.

9. Fans believed that Dua Lipa was pregnant after she shared a photo in a plaid cutout mini dress and a caption with a slew of baby-related emojis.

She had to dismiss the rumours during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She said:

I like finding little random emojis. I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn't think this through. I am not pregnant, just to clear it up. Not pregnant.

10. There were rumours that Chinmayi Sripada, a playback singer, was pregnant after people found her chubby in her brother-in-law's wedding pics.

She took to Instagram stories to debunk the rumours.

11. Aishwarya Rai's latest pics led to pregnancy rumours.

There has been no statement from the actor or her family yet.

What's up with celebrity pregnancy gossip dominating the internet every now and then? And will this body scrutiny ever stop?