An actor, activist and entrepreneur, Meghan had plenty of other items in her long list of accomplishments prior to earning her royal title. Moreover, she has been a proud feminist and a women's advocate.

So, here are some times she totally made the world a better place for women :

1. She campaigned against a sexist advertisement just at the age of 11.

Meghan realized she was a feminist at a very early age when she came across a dish soap commercial while doing a school assignment. She realized that the ad suggested that only women should be doing all the cleaning. So, she wrote a letter of complaint to the company and the brand responded by changing a line in the ad. “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans” was replaced with “People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans”.

2. She called out sexism on her hit TV show Suits.

Meghan portrayed the role of Rachel in the hit series Suits which ran for 7 long seasons. However, according to Revelist, she fought with the creator of the show Aaron Korsh over some inappropriate scenes in the script. She said,

This season, every script seemed to begin with Rachel enters wearing a towel. I said, Nope! Not doing it anymore. Not doing it!

3. She has been a UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership since 2015.

On International Women’s Day in 2015, she spoke powerfully on the importance of gender equality. In the speech, she encouraged women to take part in politics and create their own place in the world. Not just that, according to the Royal Family's official website, the former actress spent time shadowing employees at the UN's New York office to learn the organisation's day-to-day work before taking on the role.

It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision – because it isn’t enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to simply believe in it. One must work at it.

4. She wrote a powerful essay for on the stigma surrounding menstruation in the developing world.

In 2017, Meghan travelled to Delhi and Mumbai with World Vision to meet girls and women who were impacted by the stigmatization of menstrual health. She wrote an essay for Time Magazine in a bid to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. She wrote,

Beyond India, in communities all over the globe, young girls' potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls' education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.

5. She walked herself down the aisle.

After Markle's father declined to attend her wedding to Prince Harry, she decided to enter St. George’s Chapel solo and walk herself halfway down the aisle before meeting up with Prince Charles at the Quire. She also declined to have a man 'give her away' at the altar. This bold move was never seen by a royal bride in the UK and was addressed as a bold move.

6. In her first royal tour, she talked about women empowerment and their right to education.

During Markle's first royal tour as the Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry in 2018, she spoke from personal experience about the struggles women face when it comes to accessing their right to an education. She talked about the vitality of education for women and girls in developing countries.

7. On International Women’s Day 2019, Markle said during a panel discussion that she hopes her baby will be a feminist.

In 2019, Markle spoke on a panel for International Women's Day at King's College in London. She spoke about her growing platform as a women's advocate. This was the time Markle was pregnant with her first child and while talking about her pregnancy she said that hoped her child will be a feminist as well.

It's funny, I'd actually been joking these past few weeks I'd seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy was 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism. I loved that. So boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that's the case.

8. She announced three new grants for women’s education in South Africa to empower the women of the country.

During her visit to University of Johannesburg, Markle emphasized on how important it is to empower women. To show that her actions spoke louder than her words, she introduced three new Gender Grants for the University of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch University and the University of Western Cape. This was to give equal opportunities to women.

The goal here is to be able to have gender equality, to be able to support women as they are working in research and higher education roles.

9. Leaving the monarchy.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry stepped down as royals. But that was not it. She and Prince Harry came forward and had a detailed interview with Oprah Winfrey about the problems she faced as a senior member of the family. From feeling uncomfortable to talking about her mental health issues, she talked about it all just so that anyone who feels the same way in general can come forward and talk about it too.

She is truly a role model.