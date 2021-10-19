Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors we have in the Indian film industry. And though we have seen him helm some brilliant web series and films as the lead, there are some in which he was the supporting cast and still managed to completely steal the show.

Here are Bollywood movies where Pankaj Tripathi undeniably stole the show:

1. Masaan

Pankaj Tripathi's subtle performance in this film and his endearing character left a lasting impact on the audience.

2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

He was the sweetest, and the cutest father in this film, who supported his daughter no matter what she chose to do. That's hard to find.

3. Mimi

Pankaj did not play the lead role in this Netflix film. However, he played a friend, a confidant and a co-parent of sorts, who would go to any lengths to make sure his child is safe and happy.

4. Newton

His role as Assistant Commandant Aatma Singh was pivotal to the storyline and his acting, a gift to the film. He played the role with so effortlessly that we couldn't help but be blown away.

5. Nil Battey Sannata

As Principal Srivastava, he barely had any role in the film but even for the few moments that we saw him, we were completely in awe.

6. Stree

His comic timing and dialogue delivery as the town's librarian proved that the role had been written for him.

7. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Despite being surrounded by impressive co-actors, Pankaj stood out as Bitti's father in this hilarious film.

8. Dilwale

In an otherwise exceptionally mediocre film, the comedic highlight is this scene with Pankaj Tripathi in his element.

It comes as no surprise as to why he is one of our favourite actors.