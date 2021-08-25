Rich and entitled people are literally the worst. They live in their own bloody fairytales and think they own us, peasants. Well, they don't. See, you can't just ask people to eat cake. They'll eat you.

1. A case was registered against her for manhandling a public servant.

2. Ranveer Allahabadia was soon cut down to size by Twitter. Although, he continues to talk extremely dumb stuff and far too often.

3. Pradhuman Singh Tomar's son Ripudaman had been involved in a heated argument with a cop who had questioned him for not wearing a mask while roaming around town.

4. The arrests came a day after audio clips of a heated exchange between Prakash Kanani, son of Minister of State for Health Kumar Kanani, and his friends, and woman constable Sunita Yadav, who tried to stop them, surfaced on social media.

5. What kinda jackass eggs other people's houses? It wasn't even gangster, Justin, if that's what you were going for.

6. It wasn't even that long a line, man. Thankfully, the actor did as he was instructed. Still ratioed though.

CISF jawan tells actor #salmankhan who was trying to skip the line, to get the mandatory security check done at Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/8689JWjGla — Rajpal Kaushik (@YamrajRaj044) August 23, 2021

7. Saif, and his two friends, had been charged with 'voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and common intent'.

8. In case, you were wondering, she got badly called out on Twitter. We just can't post QTs here because she's changed the privacy settings, we think!

Slightly non-skinny people hating on skinny fashion blogger and calling it body positivity is the funniest thing in the world. — harnidh (@chiaseedpuddin) April 9, 2021

9. Lucknow Police filed an FIR against the woman after the video went viral, sparking outrage on social media, with users demanding her arrest.

10. If you are on TV every night reading the news, you should probably also read a book sometimes, is what Twitter told her. The tweet is still being ratioed, you could go and check it out.

Sometimes, you just need to back off and check your privilege before doing anything. Because while you'll mostly get away because of your privilege, every now and then, someone will hold you accountable. Also, it isn't that hard to not be a prick.