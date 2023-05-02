“I think auraton ki jo bodies hain woh kahi zada precious hain. Toh woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi mujhe lagta hai ki better hai.“ (But I prefer to remain shirtless in my movies). You know whom I am talking about. He is kisi ka bhai, kisi ki jaan, Salman Khan. In Aap Ki Adalat, Khan recently turned a preaching papa while addressing co-star Palak Tiwari’s low neckline remark about his ‘decent’ clothing rule for women on the sets.

Salman Khan in Aap Ki Adalat. Source: India TV

Apparently, this rule is exclusive for women. ‘Coz as far as Salman Khan is concerned, he has all the ‘liberty’ to remain bare-chested on the sets for shooting scenes of almost all his films. Sometimes, in his TV shows too. But women should be covered like “good, proper girls”.

Nope, to quote Khan, “ye koi double-standards nahin hain.”

Salman Khan removing his shirt in Dus Ka Dum. Source: Gifer

Anyway, here are 20 times Salman Khan went shirtless in his movies:

1. Maine Pyar Kiya

Source: YouTube

2. Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Source: YouTube

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Source: YouTube

4. Suryavanshi

Source: Rediff.com

5. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Source: YouTube

6. Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge

Source: YouTube

7. Tere Naam

Source: Twitter

8. Ready

Source: Twitter

9. Wanted

Source: Twitter

10. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Source: YouTube/Sheemaroo

11. Dabangg

(Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 too)

A still from Dabangg. Source: YouTube

12. Jai Ho

Source: YouTube

13. Partner

Source: Cinema Express

14. No Entry

Source: Twitter

15. Bodyguard

Source: YouTube

16. Antim

Source: Quora

17. Veer

Source: YouTube

18. Sultan

Source: YouTube

19. Radhe

Source: YouTube

20. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Source: YouTube

Papa don’t preach, please!