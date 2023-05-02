“I think auraton ki jo bodies hain woh kahi zada precious hain. Toh woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi mujhe lagta hai ki better hai.“ (But I prefer to remain shirtless in my movies). You know whom I am talking about. He is kisi ka bhai, kisi ki jaan, Salman Khan. In Aap Ki Adalat, Khan recently turned a preaching papa while addressing co-star Palak Tiwari’s low neckline remark about his ‘decent’ clothing rule for women on the sets.
Apparently, this rule is exclusive for women. ‘Coz as far as Salman Khan is concerned, he has all the ‘liberty’ to remain bare-chested on the sets for shooting scenes of almost all his films. Sometimes, in his TV shows too. But women should be covered like “good, proper girls”.
Nope, to quote Khan, “ye koi double-standards nahin hain.”
Anyway, here are 20 times Salman Khan went shirtless in his movies:
1. Maine Pyar Kiya
2. Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
4. Suryavanshi
5. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
6. Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
7. Tere Naam
8. Ready
9. Wanted
10. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
11. Dabangg
(Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 too)
12. Jai Ho
13. Partner
14. No Entry
15. Bodyguard
16. Antim
17. Veer
18. Sultan
19. Radhe
20. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Papa don’t preach, please!