The British have recently been in the news for a lot of reasons, whether was it was for chucking out the Donald trump wannabe off Westminster or electing a worse arsehole to ruin the lives of people. Seriously lads, get a fecking grip! However, this weekend, it was every English male cricketer ever born losing their absolute shite over Deepti Sharma running Charlotte Dean out and crying about the spirit of the game.

At least apologise for some of that shite you have pulled!