Gushing over how good the Friends Reunion trailer looks? We are too. As we await the episode, we can't help ourselves to calling out the easter eggs we spotted in the trailer.

1. We got references to our favourite episodes! From reading the script of 'The One Where Everyone Finds Out' to re-enacting the quiz from 'The One with the Embryos' and chilling on the Rosita, our friends did it all.

2. The cast used the same yellow cups from the episodes before and our hearts exploded.

3. We spotted some beautiful memories in picture frames, hanging in the background.

4. The trailer confirmed that we'll get to hear Phoebe sing Smelly cat one more time.

5. We saw Hugsy chilling in the corner!

6. This clip from 2004 'The Last One' Part 2 which had us crying as we realised that the reunion is probably the real 'Last One'.

7. The same chairs and stools from ages ago at Central Perk are a part of the reunion.

How many times did we watch the trailer to spot these details? Yes.