We're seeing how thrilled everyone is about weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning the silver medal at the Olympics. As posts congratulating the athlete flooded the internet, actress Tisca Chopra was also seen doing the same.

Although she seemed to have tweeted a photo of another athlete congratulating Mirabai. And soon, the internet responded to this faux pas of hers.

While some people simply pointed out her error, others were quick to say snappier things.

Please check before you post. Don't just do it for the retweets and fame. As if you really care. Tnis isn't even @mirabai_chanu. — Jeson khangembam (@Jeson08kh) July 24, 2021

Sorry to say this Mam but you have used Indonesian weight lifter pic, please correct 🙏 — Utkarsh Singh🇮🇳 (@iSinghUtkarsh) July 24, 2021

Wannabe proud much? Putting wrong image for a national hero is so disrespectful 😶😶 — TheRationalIndian🇮🇳 (@TheRationalInd3) July 24, 2021

I am doubtful whether Tiscaji really knows where Manipur stands in our India map — Khangembam Munimdro (@munimdro) July 24, 2021

This is not mirabai's photo. The girl in pic is the Indonesian lifter who lifted her best — SB (@saileshbhatt1) July 24, 2021

Pls delete the tweet Ma'am. This is wrong pic. — Pritam Dubey (@pld647) July 24, 2021

Wrong image mam, she's the bronze medalist — Amit Jena (@amitjenareturns) July 24, 2021

Haddh hai bhai🙄 ky hi bole — Kshitij (@Horizon59630180) July 24, 2021

Faux pas, but we get your emotion.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Ashish Pareek (@UrbanPaunch) July 24, 2021

Bollywood 🤦🤦🤦 — vishal 😇😇 (@vishal37761809) July 24, 2021

What a shame🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Indianism (@Indianism08) July 24, 2021

The photo is apparently of an Indonesian sportsperson.