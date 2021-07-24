We're seeing how thrilled everyone is about weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning the silver medal at the Olympics. As posts congratulating the athlete flooded the internet, actress Tisca Chopra was also seen doing the same. 

Source: Teahub

Although she seemed to have tweeted a photo of another athlete congratulating Mirabai. And soon, the internet responded to this faux pas of hers. 

While some people simply pointed out her error, others were quick to say snappier things. 

The photo is apparently of an Indonesian sportsperson.  