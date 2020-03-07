More than two decades after its release in 1997, Titanic is still one of the most loved films of all time. The 3-hour-long film may have been a work of fiction but it still remains etched in our memory as one of the most iconic films ever produced.

Till date, we can't get over Jack and Rose's love story who meet on-board the doomed RMA Titanic all thanks to director, James Cameron, who created a cult classic masterpiece that can never be replaced.



On that note, here are some awe-inspiring quotes from the film that will take you back down memory lane.

Design Credits: Lucky Mehendiratta