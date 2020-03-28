Old is Gold...

It is a matter of fact that old things have a different flavour. For example, our old TV serials, their title songs still resonate in our ears. Even though these shows are long gone, their title songs will still live on.

Come, let's take a trip down nostalgia lane.

1. Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli

2. Surabhi

3. Alif Laila

4. Kumkum

5. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

6. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

7. Kasauti Zindagi Kay

8. Mahabharat

9. Yatra

10. Kasamh se

11. Desh Me Nikla Hoga Chand

12. Tu-Tu Main-Main

13. Shaktimaan

14. Udaan

15. Antakshari

16. Malgudi days

17. Chandrakanta