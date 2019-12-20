Whoa whoa whoa! Our favourite internet lovebirds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavisnky (Noah Centineo) are back with the trailer of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and it sure is giving us major couple goals.

Set to the tune of Lauv's I Like Me Better, both Jean and Kavinsky pick up from the events of the first movie AKA To All the Boys I've Loved Before and sure as hell look adorable.

They can be seen going on their 'real first date' and making all of us jealous AF.

It's not just the first date. Both of them are spending some cute quality time and having the time of their lives.

But there's a slight twist when one of the the five recipients of Lara's love letter's John Ambrose McClaren comes into the picture.

The trailer looks super adorbs and we cant wait to see what happens to the Kavinsky-Jean love story on February 12th. You can watch the entire trailer here.