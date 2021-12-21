Celebrities are wildly loved by their fans and that love helps them make millions. So, it's a bit weird when they are just jerks to people in real life.

1. Govinda

The veteran actor had once slapped a fan on the sets of Money Hai To Honey Hai, for which he had been asked by the Supreme Court to apologise. Govinda also had to pay the fan Rs 5 lakhs as per the direction of the apex court.

2. William Shatner

The beloved actor who played Captain Kirk was nicknamed Captain Jerk for being unnecessarily rude with his co-stars. At one point, he shouted at Denise Crosby (Tasha Yar from Star Trek) any time she tried to answer a question.

3. J.K. Rowling

At least a couple of generations grew up on Rowling's books but the author has since come out as a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist, which if you are wondering is just a fancy term for people who are transphobes. Upon further inspection, you will also find a lot of her work to be racist and anti-semitic in nature.

4. Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar-winning actress might be loved by many but Paltrow is also a self-declared lifestyle expert peddling harmful products and promoting a very unhealthy lifestyle to millions of young women everywhere.

5. Ellen DeGeneres

The comedian/talk show host has been one of the more recognisable faces of American Television. That said, there have been some serious allegations about her behaviour with her staff in recent years.

6. Christian Bale

The beloved actor is known to go to extreme lengths to get into character for his movies. The problem is not everyone can be expected to be as perfect as the Brit. But apparently, Bale missed that memo. Before Terminator: Salvation was released, a tape of Bale leaked, and you could hear him verbally assaulting director of photography Shane Hurlbut, as Hurlbut tries to apologize for ruining a take

7. Shia LaBeouf

LaBeouf apparently stole comic-writer Daniel Clowes' work and slapped his own name on it. Not to forget has been accused of physical and sexual assault!

8. Tom Cruise

Everyone loves Tom Cruise. Everyone except the women he marries. According to reports, he set some weird rules for actress Katie Holmes, one of his ex-wives- she wasn’t allowed to see other men right away, she couldn’t travel with her daughter, and she wasn’t allowed to talk to Nicole Kidman, Cruise’s other ex-wife! We are not even gonna touch all the issues Scientology has.

9. Bobby Deol

Apparently, in 2009, Deol got crazy drunk and wreaked havoc at a food joint. Even after being told that the joint was closed, Deol insisted on getting served and when denied, he threw his shoe at the door.

10. Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi is an anti-vaxer. As in, she doesn't want to take the COVID vaccine, which is cool as long as you isolate and don't peddle the anti-science hogwash to your millions of followers. But Bedi doesn't seem to do any of that, so maybe just avoid her on the street.

11. Tobey Maguire

Everyone's favourite Spider-Man has a reputation of being a bad gambler and sometimes difficult to work with on the set. It was also reported that he was really shady during his contract negotiations for Spider-Man 3. Molly Bloom, who was part of several games that Tobey played as a Poker player, was once asked if the “story where Tobey Maguire asks (her) to bark like a seal for a thousand dollars” is accurate. She responded with a firm yes.

Never meet your heroes, eh? Although, if some of these guys are your heroes, you all need to find better role models.