The conversations around AI and technology have become closer to life than ever before. All those Black Mirror episodes feel like a distant reality. With ChatGPT in the picture, people have actually started wondering if the technology could take away human jobs. And we all know we’re proceeding towards a future heavily influenced by AI.

ADVERTISEMENT Machines first began replacing humans in factories, slowly taking over domestic households. Then the Internet paved the way for a digitised reality. Now students can actually delegate their homework to ChatGPT, so much so that schools & universities have banned the technology to ensure real learning takes place.

Not to say such development hasn’t been a boon. It was all necessary and inevitable, but it’s nonetheless scary. And fun fact, your favourite childhood cartoon show actually predicted this. Remember Tom? Yes, the cat from Tom & Jerry. A robo-cat called Mechano once replaced Tom’s job.

Have a look at this viral video shared by Supriya Sahu IAS ( @supriyasahuias) on Twitter.

60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. Now 😝#TomandJerry #Wednesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/EhWMbnZYLA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 1, 2023

Although Tom was re-hired, we can’t be too sure about us. Take a look at how people have been reacting to the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT Couldn't help myself to share this one🤣

Exactly how #ArtificialIntelligence is coming for us now https://t.co/g5nk81xW0a — The rise of AI (@TheriseofAI1) March 6, 2023

It is interesting Tom and Jerry's part of the video. It is true now. — Sivakumar M (@MuthusamySivaku) March 2, 2023

Cartoon has some news 60yrs ago for IT guys — Venky (@venkykam) March 1, 2023

Ha ha ha….Artificial Intelligence was known years before. What if it comes now ? Time to walk towards a #Consciousplanet . https://t.co/DeTJy8xybA — Maa Mathi (@maa_mathi) March 1, 2023

New AI embedded #ChatGPT will surely add-on to India's Unemployment index, taking it to TOP!

Beware of #ChatGPT wave…coming soon to HIT you Hard, Indians… — H i m a n s h u Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) March 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Are you scared of the future now?

Also Read: These 10 Dark Tech-Devices From ‘Black Mirror’ Will Make You Really Afraid Of The Future