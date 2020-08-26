Coronavirus has left avid moviegoers disappointed as theatres have been shut since the pandemic started. However, actor Tom Cruise has emerged as a ray of hope for anyone who loves watching movies in theatres but is scared to take that first step. 

The actor returned to pre-coronavirus life by visiting a movie theatre to watch Christopher Nolan's espionage drama Tenet in London.  

He also shared a video clip of his trip to the movie theatre on social media and shared his verdict on the movie.     

Fans were excited to see Cruise getting back to that pre-coronavirus life. 

Tenet has opened in a few theatres in 70 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Russia, and it will release in select cities in the US in September. 