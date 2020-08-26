Coronavirus has left avid moviegoers disappointed as theatres have been shut since the pandemic started. However, actor Tom Cruise has emerged as a ray of hope for anyone who loves watching movies in theatres but is scared to take that first step.

The actor returned to pre-coronavirus life by visiting a movie theatre to watch Christopher Nolan's espionage drama Tenet in London.

He also shared a video clip of his trip to the movie theatre on social media and shared his verdict on the movie.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Fans were excited to see Cruise getting back to that pre-coronavirus life.

Good on you Tom Cruise..appreciate you had to wear a mask but good example to set of the "we need to get on with it" mentality to reopen society.



I see from the comments your mask "wasn't good enough"..sighh..



Look forward to Top Gun sequel — 🔔 Sir Amplus Bell (@Victorian__Dad) August 25, 2020

What a legend — Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) August 25, 2020

Yes!!! thank you for sharing that! I'm ready to be back to the theaters too!! And just like you, I can wear a mask! Let's do this!! Let's get back to the theater and back to work! Our industries got to get moving and getting making movies! — Star Victoria (@TheStarVictoria) August 25, 2020

Tenet has opened in a few theatres in 70 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Russia, and it will release in select cities in the US in September.