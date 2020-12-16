The pandemic hit the movie industry really hard, and while things were still being released on the OTT, shooting or production could not happen because of the nature of the job that requires people to be close proximity.

But slowly now, the work is resuming under heavy security protocols. The protocols which crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 broke, leading to heavy shouting from producer and franchise star Tom Cruise.

In a sound recording released by The Sun, Tom can be heard screaming at his crew members, two of whom were apparently standing too close to one another.

Tom told them that they will be fired if something like this happens again.

He also stressed on reasons why everyone should try to remain safe: Because the industry creates thousands of jobs.

And that any reason that the defaulters have is not good enough because people are actually dying out there, actually losing their jobs, and some don't even have food to eat.

You can tell it to the people who are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night and the future of this industry. So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies.

The shooting of Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed twice because of the pandemic and is expected to release in November 2021.

You can hear Tom's audio clip, here: