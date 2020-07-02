Actor Tom Hanks, who was one of the first known names to have contracted coronavirus, didn't mince his words while talking about people who just wouldn't follow the simple rules to keep themselves and everyone safe in this pandemic.

Speaking at the press conference for his upcoming movie, Greyhound, he said:

There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands.

While adding that these are some really simple steps and no one should find it difficult to follow them.

Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things, I just think shame on you. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.

If I ever found out Tom Hanks was disappointed in me I would walk into the ocean. https://t.co/OkAOFLdhbx — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) July 1, 2020

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus in March and have been following all the precautions since then.

The actor also donated plasma to help people who are battling the virus.

Actor Jennifer Aniston also posted a picture on Instagram, urging people to keep wearing masks because the pandemic is far from over.