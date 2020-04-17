If you thought actor Tom Hardy is the master of villainous roles and king of unrecognizable transformations, then the first trailer of his latest flick - Capone is gonna be a treat.

In this gangster biopic, Hardy stars as the notorious mobster Al Capone, who was prosecuted for income tax evasion in 1931 and was imprisoned eventually.

The movie, which is directed by Fantastic Four director Josh Trank's takes us through the life of this famous gangster and shows how he was diagnosed with neurosyphilis which eventually led to dementia.

The movie will release on May 12th.

You can watch the trailer here.

All pictures are sourced from the trailer.