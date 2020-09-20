The latest Bond movie, No Time To Die is the last 007 movie that'll star Daniel Craig as James Bond. But while the movie has not even released yet, speculations about the next Bond are at an all time high.

If the rumours are to be believed, Tom Hardy who is best known for his roles in Mad Max Fury Road, The Dark Knight Rises, Venom and The Revenant might don the famous tux and become the new James Bond.

The news was reported by The Vulcan Report, which claims that Hardy was offered the role of the 007 secret agent in June after he gave an audition. The news was supposed to be announced in November, but that is now the same month when No Time To Die hits theaters.

According to the site, Hardy will allegedly be named the new Bond in 2021.

Twitter has been more than excited to hear this news.

I think he would be a great choice , good actor, proven in action roles and has depth and range... — nicholaskingsl9 (@nicholaskingsl9) September 19, 2020

TOM HARDY AS THE NEW JAMES BOND PLEASE LET IT BE TRUE pic.twitter.com/4BXwpajzxY — kate (@filmhardy) September 18, 2020

Err - yes, please 😘 — Julie Elizabeth 🇪🇺 (@silverhills64) September 19, 2020

Reading the news that Tom Hardy could be announced as the next James Bond... pic.twitter.com/KBCf5pNqCK — Jodie McNair (@JodieMcNair) September 19, 2020

tom hardy’s the new bond? TURN IT UP pic.twitter.com/VrZ65Ijlzy — sāf (@eddiebrcok) September 18, 2020

Even though there's no confirmation about this, it's going to be amazing if it turns out to be true.