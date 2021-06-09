With Marvel's Loki just around the corner, Tom Hiddleston gave an exclusive interview for his Indian fans and we can't stop fawning over how adorable he looks!

In a word association quiz, he answered questions about India, his favourite actor and what he loves about the country.

When asked about Bollywood, the actor had just one person on his mind, SRK!

The actor was then asked about his favourite Indian city and it comes as no surprise that he picked Chennai, given the fact that he has visited the city a few times.

Excuse me while I gush over Tom saying Akka.

The first episode of Loki will begin streaming on June 9, on Disney+Hotstar.





All images are screenshots from the clip.