AHH MY GOD, I can't believe what I am about to say but did you know that Tom Hiddleston has family in India?

I mean, even before you answer, let me just say (read: scream) that YES, yes he does.

Reportedly, in an interview, the heartthrob shared that his sister resides in Chennai and she was the one who introduced him to Bollywood movies.



In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said,

I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I've been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October (2011). I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there.

Tom also shared that he's not only been to Chennai but also Puducherry and Mahabalipuram. Not just that, he has also seen movies like Devdas, and My Name Is Khan.



If you think that's the juiciest bit, wait till you read this. Tom said that he also wishes to do a Bollywood film. *Initiates crazy fan-girl mode after reading this*

Ummmm, all I want to ask is, does he have a brother here by chance?