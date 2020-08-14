The trailer for Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson's new thriller The Devil All The Time has released. And if it is to believed, there is a whole lot of drama, action, murders and investigations packed in this flick.

According to the official synopsis of the film:

Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ The Devil All The Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

The film also stars Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge and is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel of the same name.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film will air on Netflix on the 16th of September, 2020.