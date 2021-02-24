Tom Holland went on Instagram and posted the title for the third instalment of the Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: Phone Home sounds like poor Peter Parker is in a lot of trouble. But, is it the actual name of the film?

Because his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also shared similar images on Instagram with different titles of the same film as well.

So, what is it? Spider-Man: Phone Home, Home Slice or Home Wrecker?

It is definitely unusual but given the level of secrecy Marvel operates at, it is not entirely surprising. Although, it would be interesting to watch what little Pete is up to after J.Jonah Jameson exposed him to the world as Spider-Man, a menace!

Rumours of the film having all 3 versions of cinematic Spidey would mean that we are going into the multiverse but that has not been confirmed. I guess we'll know when we'll know. But as of now, Twitter is having a field day with it.

Zendaya, Tom and Jacob really woke up and chose violence #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/Jtkn1NDBGv — giuls ◟̽◞̽ (@Giuls2828) February 24, 2021

Sony’s Marketing Team after pulling that stunt: #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/IYg14VT4xG — aaron ⬡ vision scrapbook era (@vandawision) February 23, 2021

Tobey Maguire reactivating his Twitter account to give us the real #SpiderMan3 title and watch the world burn down pic.twitter.com/7ptnfdZSvo — SPLaul (@ShadyCobainNV) February 24, 2021

Spider-Man 3 is expected to release on the 17th of December, 2021.