The recent extra-judicial killing of George Floyd threw the States into turmoil, as protests for black rights reached an all-time high. The movement has seen support from all quarters, but there is also a correct way to protest which seems to be going over some people's heads.

Actress Sara Ali Khan got called out after sharing an Instagram post that said 'All Lives Matter', with the word 'Black' struck from it. It was deemed extremely 'tone-deaf'.

Ofcourse she crossed out Black and then reduced it down to animal rights...that political science degree looking real good Sara Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/scdhLfA38y — Priley (@prileykwest) June 4, 2020

She deleted the post later, but not before people let their outrage be known, and had screenshots to prove it.

History and Political Science grad from Columbia University, y'all pic.twitter.com/Tloplh01G4 — Sunny (@Onestlybrutal) June 4, 2020

sara ali khan is a prime example of how privilege can give you the access to education in one of the best universities but not brains to apply that and learn from there — end. (@itsmuskaaann) June 4, 2020

People pointed out that saying 'Black Lives Matter' doesn't mean other lives don't, and that the nuance of this movement needs to be understood.

so much for graduating from columbia pic.twitter.com/li1a5qQyfm — pri (@filmesthete) June 4, 2020

Can’t believe it’s 2020 and people still have to explain why saying “Black lives matter” doesn’t mean no other lives do . Seriously I mean .. 🙃 — 𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓴𝓮𝔂 ⁷ (@ThatVickeyGirl) June 4, 2020

The f*ck is wrong with them??? How hard can it be to educate yourself maannn!!!! pic.twitter.com/nc0vL7Zc6w — Ruby (@iperfectlywrong) June 4, 2020

Sara Ali Khan posted this pic on her insta which say "all lives matter" striking the word "black" on the post. I know our Indian celebrities were stup!d but this is peak [email protected], I have no words. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/skQD4w3QHk — swaraaa_➍ 🏳️‍🌈 (@QUEENSO0) June 4, 2020

This is how you #AllLivesMatter dummies look including Sara Ali Khan pic.twitter.com/Y3xov8wtcH — दोस्रो दर्जाकी Rita (@ritashitaa) June 4, 2020

Many on Twitter expressed disappointment at the ignorance and privilege of sharing such a post, that reduced a massive movement into yet another argument. The Black Lives Matter movement is a specific protest to draw attention to a specific problem, that arose from the fact that while it's obvious every life matters, the lives of black people need to be given dignity and equality on par to all lives.