For one of the most articulate actors in the Hindi film industry, Saif Ali Khan sure makes some bizarre statements. 

saif ali khan says he has been a victim of nepotism
Source: The Indian Express

This was a while ago. In his latest 'did he just say that' stint, Saif compared the job of an actor to that of a doctor. 

He explains it too.

During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.

With all due respect, acting or being on sets is not like working at the hospitals. 

Doctors are out there risking their lives to save others', which, in case there was any confusion, is different from acting. Yes, there are risks in the latter, too, but there are risks in every job during the pandemic. So, no, the two professions are not comparable at all: In terms of duties, salaries, or other privileges. 

Anyway, as Saif seems to be struggling to grasp this concept, the internet has decided to help him out (and call him out). 

Counting till 10 in your head before speaking is a good exercise. Just saying. 