For one of the most articulate actors in the Hindi film industry, Saif Ali Khan sure makes some bizarre statements.

This was a while ago. In his latest 'did he just say that' stint, Saif compared the job of an actor to that of a doctor.

He explains it too.

During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.

#SaifAliKhan speaks to @AbiraDhar about the risks of working on film sets during a pandemic, balancing home and work during this time, the decision to become a producer & more.https://t.co/A8GrZx1Aui — The Quint (@TheQuint) November 12, 2020

With all due respect, acting or being on sets is not like working at the hospitals.

Doctors are out there risking their lives to save others', which, in case there was any confusion, is different from acting. Yes, there are risks in the latter, too, but there are risks in every job during the pandemic. So, no, the two professions are not comparable at all: In terms of duties, salaries, or other privileges.

Anyway, as Saif seems to be struggling to grasp this concept, the internet has decided to help him out (and call him out).

Saif Ali Khan says, "Acting is a high-risk profession, it's almost like working in a hospital."



Is he seriously comparing the profession to that of a doctor's and the work environment to that of a hospital's?

Sir, aap kuch lete kyun nahi?https://t.co/7zc8ViYXzO — Yes to that (@yeh_kya) November 12, 2020

Saif Ali Khan on his way to becoming the worst ambassador of Bollywood's book club. https://t.co/idKzFrBwfE — GA ❌ C2H5OH🍺 & BCHS🏖️ (@fake_patrao) November 13, 2020

I think he has lost his mind.#CBIFile302InSSRCase

P.S. : My mother is badly laughing https://t.co/zlJOwcLy5U — Disha Tripathy🔱 Keep Fighting 💫🌈 Sushi's Bot😊 (@HereDisha) November 13, 2020

Actors need credit for what?! I didn't expect this from Saif. I don't like it when actors make us feel that they're doing some favour on us by ...Acting! Like you're getting paid.

Everyone sat at home. Not just actors. Some couldn't even reach their homes. https://t.co/XR7XTEpXQB pic.twitter.com/XfoasLF44H — Zoë ❤️ Hbd Bee ❤️ (@ZoeLovesTweets) November 13, 2020

Counting till 10 in your head before speaking is a good exercise. Just saying.