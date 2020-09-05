Want to start watching anime but don't know where to start? Here is a list of the highest rated anime on IMDb that make for a great bucket list.

1. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood - 9.1

This Japanese anime series adapted from the Fullmetal Alchemist manga by Hiromu Arakawa, is the highest rated anime on IMDb. So you definitely shouldn't be missing this one.

2. Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu (Legend of the Galactic Heroes) - 9.1

This anime is adapted from a series of ten novels by Yoshiki Tanaka about space conflict between two interstellar nations. If you're a Star Wars fan then this should be next on your watch-list.

3. Aikatsu Stars! - 9.1

A Spinoff of the Aikatsu! series, this anime focuses on idols, their daily life, activities and competitions they take part in.

4. Death Note - 9

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, this show follows the story of a high school student who finds a notebook that will kill anyone whose name is written in it.

5. Hunter x Hunter - 8.9

The anime is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. It follows the journey of a young boy who discovers that his father is a hunter (a being capable of greatness) and so decides to become one himself.

6. Cowboy Bebop - 8.9

Set in the year 2071, this anime series follows a bounty hunter and his friends as they go on adventures in their space ship called Bebop. This show is currently being adapted by Netflix for a live-action remake and we can't wait.

7. Mushishi: Next Passage (Zoku Shou) - 8.9

This anime is adapted from the manga series, Mushishi written and illustrated by Yuki Urushibara. A part of the Mushishi franchise, Mushishi Zoku Shou is a continuation of Mushishi Ginko journey to help the visible world to coexist with the Mushi.

8. Ginga: Nagareboshi Gin (Silver Fang) - 8.9

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Takahashi, this anime is a classic for a reason. The story follows a young pup who decides to leave his master behind and join a pack of wild dogs who are going to fight a monstrous bear.

9. Ashita no Jô 2 - 8.9

An adaptation of the Japanese manga written by Asao Takamori and illustrated by Tetsuya Chiba, this anime from 1980 follows the journey of a young orphan. As he takes up boxing and goes on to have a successful career.

10. Attack on Titan - 8.8

Adapted from the manga of the same name by by Hajime Isayama, this anime series is set in a world where cities are surrounded by high walls to protect humans. They fight to protect themselves against the Titans, giant humanoids who devour humans.

How many have you watched?