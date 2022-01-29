One of the best genres of films undoubtedly, are biopics. Because who doesn't love to watch a real life story on-screen? Especially if it has been been picturised well.

Which is why we've curated this list of top 10 Hindi biopics, according to IMDb, that are a must watch. Read on.

With Vicky Kaushal as the main lead, Sardar Udham is based on Udham Singh Kamboj, the freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. You can catch this on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Shershaah - 8.7

Shershaah is based on the life story of Kargil war veteran and Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. At the time that it came out, the film ranked as the top rated Hindi film on IMDb, and it has clearly held that place well, till now. It's available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Dangal - 8.4

The fact that Dangal came out in 2016 and it still ranks among the top 10 Hindi biographical films and that definitely says something about it. The film stars Aamir Khan (as Mahavir Singh Phogat), Fatima Sana Shaikh (as the renowned wrestler Geeta Phogat) and Sanya Malhotra (playing Geeta's sister, also a renowned wrestler Babita Kumari).As you may have already guessed, the film is based on the life and successes of the two sports women Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. You can watch it on Netflix.

4. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag - 8.2

Another excellent sports biography. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life story of Milkha Singh, the legendary Indian athlete and Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-times 400 meter champion at the Asian Games. Catch this one on Disney + Hotstar.

5. Paan Singh Tomar - 8.2

Paan Singh Tomar tells us the story of an Indian army soldier turned athlete who represented India at the 1958 Asian Games. But finally he retired from the army and became an outlaw known as the rebel of Chambal Valley. It is one of late actor Irrfan Khan's finest films, and with good reason! You can watch Paan Singh Tomar on Netflix.

6. Shahid - 8.2

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shahid is about human rights activist Shahid Azmi who fought several cases for Muslims falsely charged under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

7. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story - 8.0

The film is about the life of former Test, ODI and T20I captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was praised a lot for the performances it featured and the storyline. So, the film is definitely a must watch. It is available to catch on Disney + Hotstar.

8. Super 30 - 8.0

Super 30 is based on the life of Anand Kumar, renowned mathematics teacher and educator who set up the nationwide famous coaching program under the banner of Ramanujan School of. Mathematics for children from less fortunate homes and backgrounds. The film stars the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi. You can watch the film on Disney + Hotstar.

9. Manto - 7.4

Manto, as the name suggests, is based on the life of Urdu writer and poet Saadat Hasan Manto. He was one the finest writers of his time and usually wrote about controversial topics that often led him to be tried for 'obscenity.' The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal. You can watch it on Netflix.

10. Soorma - 7.4

Soorma stars Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu and is based on the story of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Specifically though, around the athlete's rise and comeback post a life-altering injury. You can watch the film on Netflix.

Bonus Point

Mary Kom and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl are two films that definitely deserve a mention in this list. While the former is based on renowned boxer Mary Kom's life story. The latter is based on the Kargil war hero Gunjan Saxena, who was also one of the first Indian female air-force pilots.

Which one is your favourite?