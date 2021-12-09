We are finally at the end of the year, which means cups of hot chocolate and lots of year-ender lists for you to scroll through. Today, we bring you a list of top Indian movies of the year which received the most number of page views in India, according to IMDb.

So grab that cozy blanket, cuddle up and start watching these movies if you haven’t already! Let’s go.

1. Jai Bhim - 9.5

This legal drama, which portrays the grim reality of the deeply rooted caste system in our society, revolves around a true incident from 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K Chandru. Directed by T J Gnanavel, this movie features Suriya and Lijomol Jose in prominent roles. The movie is currently the highest user-rated movie on IMDb and has become the first Indian movie to achieve the feat.

2. Shershaah – 8.7

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this biographical war movie gives us an insight into the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. With a flawless plotline and soundtrack, this movie features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. There’s no doubt that this movie will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

3. Sooryavanshi – 6.5

The plotline of this action-packed movie revolves around the chief of an anti-terrorism squad, who joins forces with two other officials to stop a terrorist group planning to attack their city. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. With the perfect amount of foot-tapping music and drama, this movie will keep you hooked to your screens.

4. Master – 7.8

This action thriller focuses on an alcoholic professor, who is sent to a juvenile school for three months, where he meets a ruthless gangster who uses the innocent children as a scapegoat for his criminal activities. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

5. Sardar Udham – 8.8

This biopic opened to great reviews from the audience. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie features Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist. This biopic is based on the real-life of Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar. With a gripping storyline, this movie is a must-watch.

6. Mimi – 8.0

Directed by Laxman Utekar, this comedy-drama stars Kriti Sanon in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. Based on a young woman who opts to be a surrogate for a foreign couple, this movie will make you smile and cry all at once.

7. Karnan – 8.2

Featuring Dhanush in the lead role, this action drama is directed by Mari Selvaraj. Loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence, this movie revolves around a fearless village youth who fights for the rights of the conservative people of his village after a police officer tortures them. This gripping movie was one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of the year.

8. Shiddat – 8.0

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, this romantic drama stars Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in prominent roles. The movie centres on two parallel love stories and the lengths to which they would go to be together.

9. Drishyam 2 – 8.6

This drama-thriller, which is the sequel to the 2013 movie Drishyam, revolves around a murder investigation case and a family which feels threatened by it. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie features Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The intriguing movie not only received widespread critical acclaim, but producer Kumar Mangat also bought the remake rights of the movie to make a sequel to the Hindi movie Drishyam.

10. Haseen Dillruba – 6.9

Inspired by Roald Dahl's infamous short story, Lamb To The Slaughter, this romantic mystery thriller focuses on a sincere engineer, his frisky wife, her muscular lover and a biased police officer. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles, this movie is directed by Vinil Mathew.

Note: This data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users.

Which movie are you watching tonight?