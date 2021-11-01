There’s no doubt that this year churned out some really excellent Hindi movies that made a home in our hearts as soon as it was released. Now that we are finally at the end of this year, here are the highest rated Hindi movies of 2021 according to IMDb.

So grab that bucket of popcorn and binge-watch these exceptional movies in case you haven’t watched them yet. Ready? Thank us later!

1. Sardar Udham – 9.1

This biopic opened to great reviews from the audience. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie features Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist. This biopic is based on the real-life of Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place in Amritsar. With a gripping storyline, this movie is a must-watch.

2. Shershaah – 8.7

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, this biographical war movie gives us an insight into the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra. With a flawless plotline and soundtrack, this movie features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. There’s no doubt that this movie will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

3. Mimi – 8

Directed by Laxman Utekar, this comedy-drama stars Kriti Sanon in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripathi and Supriya Pathak. Based on a young woman who opts to be a surrogate for a foreign couple, this movie will make you smile and cry all at once.

4. Kaagaz – 7.5

Written and directed by Satish Kaushik, this biographical comedy features Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhyay in prominent roles. The movie focuses on the struggle of a man named Lal Bihari, a farmer from Amilo Mubarakpur village, who was declared dead on official papers. With the right balance of comedy and drama, this movie is definitely worth a watch.

5. Nail Polish – 7.3

This legal thriller drama is centred on the trial of a well-known social activist who is accused of raping and murdering two migrant children. Directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the movie features Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Madhoo, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in the lead roles.

6. The White Tiger – 7.1

Adapted from Aravind Adiga's novel under the same title, this movie revolves around a poor driver who uses his wit to escape poverty. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, this movie stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. This movie will keep you hooked to your television screens.

7. Bhoot Police – 7

This horror-comedy is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam Dhar in lead roles. This movie focuses on two brothers, who hunt and get rid of ghosts for money, who are assigned a project in a remote village. With a great cast and twisted climax, this movie is again a must-watch.

8. Pagglait – 6.9

This black comedy-drama features a young widow, with an inability to grieve, who is learning to deal with the entire family and also discover secrets about her late husband. Directed by Umesh Bist, this movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav in prominent roles. With the right balance of humour and drama, this movie should be on your binge-watch list.

9. Sherni – 6.8

Exposing run-of-the-mill patriarchy through its brilliant storyline, the movie revolves around a forest officer who does her work with integrity around patronising men. Striking a big blow against the sexist society, this excellent movie battles the deep-rooted issues of our society. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie features Vidya Balan in the leading role. This movie is nothing but an eye-opener.

10. Ajeeb Daastaans – 6.7

This anthology movie consists of four different stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The starcast of this movie includes a powerhouse of talent like Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Konkona Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Grab that pizza and watch this movie right away.

Looks like your long weekend binge-watch list is ready!