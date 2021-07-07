Dilip Kumar, one of the nation's most celebrated movie legends for decades, passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital today. From Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas to Ram Aur Shyam, the 98-year-old actor has given several classics to tinsel town.
Let’s take a look at his life through some pictures.
Dilip Kumar changed his name from Muhammed Yusuf Khan.
Before his career in acting, he owned a canteen and used to supply dry fruits.
Actress Devika Rani and her husband Himanshu Rai gave Kumar a break in the 1944 movie Jwar Bhata.
He was offered a role by the British director David Lean for the 1962 movie Lawrence of Arabia, but he declined the offer.
It was the Hindi author Bhagwati Charan Varma who gave him his iconic screen name - Dilip Kumar.
He tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1966 who was 20 years younger than him.
It is said that he had a 9-year-long relationship with Madhubala but her father didn't approve of him.
He holds the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.
He was well-known as the 'tragedy king' because of the tragic roles he did in movies.
He made his Twitter debut when he was 89-years-old.
In a career spanning over 6 decades, he acted in about 60 movies.
He was also honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema.
In 1994, he was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2015.
In 1979, he was appointed as the Sheriff of Bombay by the Governor of Maharashtra.
In 1998, he was honoured with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour by the Government of Pakistan.
One of his most iconic roles: Prince Saleem.
