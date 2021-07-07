Dilip Kumar, one of the nation's most celebrated movie legends for decades, passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital today. From Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas to Ram Aur Shyam, the 98-year-old actor has given several classics to tinsel town.

Let’s take a look at his life through some pictures.

via GIPHY

Dilip Kumar changed his name from Muhammed Yusuf Khan.

Before his career in acting, he owned a canteen and used to supply dry fruits.

Actress Devika Rani and her husband Himanshu Rai gave Kumar a break in the 1944 movie Jwar Bhata.

He was offered a role by the British director David Lean for the 1962 movie Lawrence of Arabia, but he declined the offer.

Look at those expressions!

Source: TOI

It was the Hindi author Bhagwati Charan Varma who gave him his iconic screen name - Dilip Kumar.

Source: Outlook India

He tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1966 who was 20 years younger than him.

Source: Yahoo
Source: Cinestaan

It is said that he had a 9-year-long relationship with Madhubala but her father didn't approve of him.

Source: Cinestaan

He holds the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.

Source: Cinestaan

What a spectacular actor.

Source: Cinestaan

He was well-known as the 'tragedy king' because of the tragic roles he did in movies.

Source: Cinestaan

A smile to die for.

Source: Cinestaan

Indeed, a legend.

He made his Twitter debut when he was 89-years-old.

In a career spanning over 6 decades, he acted in about 60 movies.

He was also honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

In 1994, he was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2015.

In 1979, he was appointed as the Sheriff of Bombay by the Governor of Maharashtra. 

In 1998, he was honoured with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour by the Government of Pakistan.

Tragedy king for a reason. 

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

One of his most iconic roles: Prince Saleem.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

That's his black and white magic.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

We will surely miss you.

Source: Filmibeat

You will be dearly missed, Dilip Saab!