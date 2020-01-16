Nihilism's favourite pony, BoJack Horseman will be crossing the finish line very soon. Netflix has released the trailer for the final 8 episodes of the series. i.e, part 2 of season 6, which will air on the 31st of January.

The trailer gets us back to an older BoJack, who is now a professor at Wesleyan University. So is he happy there?

Lol no. This ain't Game of Thrones. There is no happiness here.

I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job, doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors... I felt like a Xerox of a Xerox of a person.

- BoJack Horseman

You can watch the trailer here:

BoJack Horseman features the voices of Will Arnett (Lego Batman) as the titular character, Alison Brie (GLOW) as Diane Nguyen, Paul F. Tompkins (Bob’s Burgers) as Mr. Peanutbutter and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) as asexual icon Todd Chavez.