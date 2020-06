The full trailer for Dark season 3 is here, and it's giving us goosebumps for days. June 27th is the day the final cycle begins again, and we really can't tell what to expect from this twisted tale of time gone wrong.

We see Martha from the alternate dimension wearing Jonas' signature yellow coat.

We also see the 3 new faces burning everything down, who we know nothing about.

Altogether, the trailer doesn't really give away much of what might happen. Watch it below!

We can't wait!