The new trailer for Fast 9 is out and it is exactly as you expected. It's got all that family drama, fast cars and chase sequences and some mind-bending action scenes. WWE superstar-turned-actor John Cena is the new addition to the franchise this year. And he will be playing the role of Vin Diesel's brother, Jakob.

Charlize Theron will be reprising her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher and Helen Mirren is playing Magdalene Shaw, mother to Deckard Shaw of the Hobbs and Shaw franchise. And Jordana Brewster will be returning this year as Mia Torreto.

You can watch the trailer here:

Twitter obviously had a lot to say about the trailer.

The movie is set to release on the 8th of July, 2021.