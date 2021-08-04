The trailer for Kuruthi starring Prithviraj Sukumaran just dropped and it has left everyone gasping for air. 

Source: YouTube

This Malayalam crime-thriller is going to be a riveting story about people who have promises to keep and how things change between them when they all find themselves under one roof. 

Source: YouTube

It revolves around the life of Ibrahim who lives alone in the mountains.  Things go for a toss when a cop along with a prisoner reaches his house looking for shelter. 

Source: YouTube

Directed by Manu Warrier, produced by Supriya Menon, and written by Anish Pallyal, the film is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video on August 11. 

Source: YouTube

Along with Prithviraj, you will also see Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukkoya, Srindaa, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen Gafoor, Sagar Surya, Navas Vallikkunnu and others. 

Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube

You can watch the trailer here. 

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on August 11th on Amazon Prime Video. 