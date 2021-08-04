The trailer for Kuruthi starring Prithviraj Sukumaran just dropped and it has left everyone gasping for air.

This Malayalam crime-thriller is going to be a riveting story about people who have promises to keep and how things change between them when they all find themselves under one roof.



It revolves around the life of Ibrahim who lives alone in the mountains. Things go for a toss when a cop along with a prisoner reaches his house looking for shelter.

Directed by Manu Warrier, produced by Supriya Menon, and written by Anish Pallyal, the film is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

Along with Prithviraj, you will also see Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukkoya, Srindaa, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen Gafoor, Sagar Surya, Navas Vallikkunnu and others.



You can watch the trailer here.

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on August 11th on Amazon Prime Video.