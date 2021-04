WandaVision is over. Falcon and the Winter Soldier only has six episodes. But fret not, because Marvel is taking great care of us this year - Loki will be out in a couple of months, and we just got a full fledged trailer of the stunning-looking show.

The God of Mischief is shown to have broken reality when he stole the Tesseract, and now has to go through some kind of cosmic bureaucracy that looks as entertaining as it is bizarre.

And of course, at the helm of all the troubles he's facing is the inimitable Mr. Owen Wilson himself.

The first episode of the show will be out on June 11 this year on Disney+Hotstar. Check out the trailer below.