The trailer for Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi, Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut, has dropped, and its made up of an ensemble cast featuring a whole who's who of powerhouse talents. For 13 days after Ramprasad`s death, his entire family lives in the same house to perform certain rituals known as the tehrvi. Forcing such a large portion of a family to spend time together is like throwing dynamite in a teacup, and things soon start to go a little... crazy.

There's Naseeruddin Shah as the deceased patriarch, who most likely makes appearances in flashbacks.

Supriya Pathak as the mourning wife who can't believe her children are having such a good time.

The evergreen talents of Vinay Pathak are also on display.

Apart from them, the cast also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Pahwa and Vikrant Massey, among many others. Watch the trailer below.