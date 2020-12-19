The trailer for Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi, Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut, has dropped, and its made up of an ensemble cast featuring a whole who's who of powerhouse talents. For 13 days after Ramprasad`s death, his entire family lives in the same house to perform certain rituals known as the tehrvi. Forcing such a large portion of a family to spend time together is like throwing dynamite in a teacup, and things soon start to go a little... crazy.
With an Ensemble Cast Of Powerhouse Talents, The Trailer For Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi Looks Promising
6 shares | 2620 views
Advertisement
TOP PICKS FOR YOU