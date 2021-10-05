Ever since the news of a prequel for Game of Thrones first surfaced, fans have been waiting for the show, willing to even forget that disappointing finale.

And finally, the trailer of the House of Dragons is here.

The brief trailer only gives a glimpse of the actors, and though it's not clear the characters that they're playing, the star cast is impressive, to say the least.

Of course, the ominous background music and the cryptic message about what made the Targaryens kings, has also amped up our excitement for the show.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The show will release on HBO Max in 2022.