Fans of Train to Busan, the wait is finally over! The first trailer for the sequel of the movie, Peninsula has finally been released online!

The story is based 4 years after the events of Busan and revolved around Jung-Seok, a soldier who had escaped the zombieland but now has to relive the horror after being sent on a covert mission.

Which is when his team finds survivors of the apocalypse, and now has to fight for everyone's survival, as they are not only hunted by zombies but also human beings' inevitable stupid nature.

You can watch the trailer here:

The movie is slated to release on the 30th of July, 2020.