The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, released today. And it appears to focus a fair share of creepy music and jump scares.

The film focuses on an abandoned ship, SeaBird, left stranded on the Juhu Beach, but with no people on-board. Consequently, Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal) is appointed to investigate the ship, only to encounter strange noises and even stranger occurrences.

This prompts him to investigate more about the origins of the ship. Apparently, the haunted ship has already seen the death of a young couple. And even Prithvi is battling the loss of his wife (Bhumi Pednekar) and daughter, who seem to be either haunting him or helping him against evil spirits.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Siddhant Kapoor and is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film releases on February 21, 2020. All images are screenshot from the trailer.

