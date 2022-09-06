After Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and Pagglait, Bollywood is now enlightening us with another realistic take on funerals and how the family conversations then are like. I am talking about the upcoming film Goodbye, which is shouldered on megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actress Rashmika Mandanna as leads.

So, the trailer of Big B and Rashmika-starrer was released today (Tuesday). Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the trailer of Vikas Bahl's directorial venture on Twitter as he introduced his Goodbye family in the post.

Apart from them, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

"Uljhe hue toh hain sabhi, par jab parivaar ka ho saath toh sulajh jaati hai har baat. Miliye mere pyaare se parivaar se," Big B tweeted.

T 4402 - उलझे हुए तो हैं सभी, पर जब परिवार का हो साथ तो सुलझ जाती है हर बात! ❤️



मिलिए मेरे प्यारे से परिवार से... #GoodbyeTrailer out now: https://t.co/ThazlG40PG#Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on 7th October 2022 #GoodbyeOnOct7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 6, 2022

The trailer begins with a flashback scene which features Rashmika saying, "First salary ke baad, I don't want to be dependent." To which, Big B, who plays the role of her father, replies, "Papa se paise maangne mein insulting lagta hai?" Meanwhile, Neena, who is cast as the mother, can be seen applying hair colour on his head. And the nok-jhok between the daughter and her dad goes on...

Turns out, it was a dream. The mother has died and the father is gathering their children at his house for her funeral. And thus begins the journey of this dysfunctional yet sweet parivaar about how they bid farewell to her.

In a scene, Rashmika, the daughter challenges the societal norms about how there is no "logic" in inserting cotton in the nose...and of course, there's more.

Mumma ko ye sab kabhi pasand nahin tha. Ye drama. Naak mein rooi, pair bandhe hue hain...no logic.

Watch the trailer of Goodbye here:

This is for the first time that Amitabh Bachchan is sharing screen space with both Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Also, Rashmika, who is best known for Pushpa and Dear Comrade, is making her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Touted as a family comedy-drama film, Goodbye is produced by Ekta Kapoor and will be released on 7th of October this year. We are totally rooting for this family, are you?