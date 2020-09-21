Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is on a mission to raise awareness about wildlife and threats to it in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. 

For this reason, he is coming up with a documentary, the shooting for which he began in March.

The documentary especially focuses on one-horned Rhinos, who face the danger of poaching and being killed during the floods. 

Named Save This Rhino, the documentary will premier on September 22 and the trailer of the same was shared by KP. 

Since the trailer launch of this National Geographic show, a lot of appreciation has been pouring in for KP and his efforts to talk about an important but often sidelined issue. 

Since the last few months, KP has been sharing moments from the filming of his documentary and these make us want to watch it ASAP. 

Good on you, KP. This is so important. 

The documentary will feature on National Geographic on September 22, at 1 PM.