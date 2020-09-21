Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is on a mission to raise awareness about wildlife and threats to it in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

For this reason, he is coming up with a documentary, the shooting for which he began in March.

.@KP24 busts the myth about rhino horn’s so-called medicinal properties. Join his conservation efforts as he explores Kaziranga to save the beautiful Greater One-Horned Rhino. Save This Rhino premieres 22nd September, 1 PM, repeat at 9 PM, on Nat Geo Wild. #NatGeoWild #RealisHere pic.twitter.com/ReubMzVedq — Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) September 20, 2020

The documentary especially focuses on one-horned Rhinos, who face the danger of poaching and being killed during the floods.

Named Save This Rhino, the documentary will premier on September 22 and the trailer of the same was shared by KP.

Since the trailer launch of this National Geographic show, a lot of appreciation has been pouring in for KP and his efforts to talk about an important but often sidelined issue.

Trailer of ⁦@KP24⁩’s documentary on the efforts to save the rhinos of Kaziranga. Watch it on ⁦@natgeowild⁩ on Sept 22! pic.twitter.com/hbHOYWHrZB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2020

Since the last few months, KP has been sharing moments from the filming of his documentary and these make us want to watch it ASAP.