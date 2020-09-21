Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is on a mission to raise awareness about wildlife and threats to it in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
For this reason, he is coming up with a documentary, the shooting for which he began in March.
.@KP24 busts the myth about rhino horn’s so-called medicinal properties. Join his conservation efforts as he explores Kaziranga to save the beautiful Greater One-Horned Rhino. Save This Rhino premieres 22nd September, 1 PM, repeat at 9 PM, on Nat Geo Wild. #NatGeoWild #RealisHere pic.twitter.com/ReubMzVedq— Nat Geo India (@NatGeoIndia) September 20, 2020
The documentary especially focuses on one-horned Rhinos, who face the danger of poaching and being killed during the floods.
Named Save This Rhino, the documentary will premier on September 22 and the trailer of the same was shared by KP.
At #CiscoCSR we believe #technology can create a sustainable impact. We're proud to present #SaveTheRhinosIndia, a documentary to raise awareness, premiering on September 22 on @natgeowild & @DisneyHotstarIn. Tune in at 1 pm on Tuesday!#KevinPietersen @KP24 #DrKrithiKaranth pic.twitter.com/hQngzQ945t— Cisco Systems India (@cisco_in) September 21, 2020
Since the trailer launch of this National Geographic show, a lot of appreciation has been pouring in for KP and his efforts to talk about an important but often sidelined issue.
Trailer of @KP24’s documentary on the efforts to save the rhinos of Kaziranga. Watch it on @natgeowild on Sept 22! pic.twitter.com/hbHOYWHrZB— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2020
Fantastic @KP24, more power to your commitment to the cause https://t.co/kob2OrxsL3— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 20, 2020
Looking forward to it @KP24— Shantanu N Sharma (@shantanunandan2) September 20, 2020
...also my sincere gratitude to you & @NatGeoIndia for choosing this topic of “Save Rhino” & also highlighting Kaziranga, Assam.
For me and most Assamese, rhinos in Kaziranga are part of the family. We grew up with them.
Best wishes. https://t.co/Sa6iXChkOo
One has got to admire KP's love for Rhinos. And India. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/G5Hg1SqeFJ— Journal Entry (@abhility) September 20, 2020
RESPECT!🙇🏻♂️ https://t.co/1RMg3aE1uh— Supayan Pal (@Supayan03) September 20, 2020
A thousand hearts for this :)) https://t.co/USucLASYat— Saumar Deka (@saumar) September 20, 2020
@KP24 Thank you so much for being a part of this initiative. Really need idols like you to come forward for good causes. https://t.co/jXiSgC2aC4— mayukh maitra (@MayukhMaitra) September 20, 2020
Good luck @KP24 looking forward to seeing it. Premiers on @natgeowild on Tuesday 22nd at 9pm. Your work for #savetherhino is so commendable and admirable. More power to you. pic.twitter.com/Q5M5BqIs7h— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 20, 2020
Since the last few months, KP has been sharing moments from the filming of his documentary and these make us want to watch it ASAP.
This was taken in March when we were onset filming, Save This Rhino India. For everything India has given me, this is the greatest gift I could give back. India’s beauty. India’s stunning wildlife! India’s friendly people! India’s world beating conservation story! It’s all in the show. 🇮🇳 I WOULD LOVE YOU TO WATCH! 🙏🏽 The documentary is out on Tuesday on Nat Geo Wild at 1pm and repeated at 9pm. It’s also on Disney Hotstar VIP. @natgeoindia #SaveThisRhinoIndia
Living in the world of conservation makes me smile everyday. Mid Oct we launch our new @oursorai collection and we can’t wait for you to support us and be ambassadors of the planets most beautiful animals. You Are What You Wear. Watch this space...👀 #SORAI #YouAreWhatYouWear