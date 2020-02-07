The trailer of All The Bright Places does not disappoint. The film every YA novel lover has been waiting for, ever since Netflix announced the adaptation, is just around the corner. Based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Niven, the film stars Elle Fanning as Violet Markey and Justice Smith as Theodore Finch.

The story revolves around two young teens, a girl who is dealing with the loss of her sister and a boy who is trying to find brightness despite his depression and bipolar disorder.

In the trailer, we catch glimpses of our favourite scenes from the book - from the wall full of post-its, the wonders of Indiana to the lake Theodore loves.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will release on Netflix on February 28th.